Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$12.61 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$8.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$12.29 by C($3.36). The firm had revenue of C$6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion.

TSE FFH opened at C$719.01 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of C$585.73 and a 52 week high of C$788.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$720.00 to C$770.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$725.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares to C$700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 600 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$711.50, for a total transaction of C$426,900.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 1,333 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$559.00, for a total value of C$745,147.00. Insiders sold 2,933 shares of company stock worth $1,932,567 in the last ninety days.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

