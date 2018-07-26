Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 283,275 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for about 0.1% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,071,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $331,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 618.6% during the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 751,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $217.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 257,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $54,134,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $231,845,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,780,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,846,627. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$210.91” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. MED initiated coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.04 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

