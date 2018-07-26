Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down $41.20, hitting $176.30, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $149.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 521,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $91,031,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,780,578 shares of company stock worth $3,213,846,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $242.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.09.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

