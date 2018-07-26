F5 Networks (FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. F5 Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $2.61-2.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $175.20 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Nomura cut their price target on F5 Networks to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.41.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,372,097.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $287,621.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,520,380. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $663,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,783,000 after acquiring an additional 221,067 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 818,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

