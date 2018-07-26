EZCORP (EZPW) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EZCORP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.1407159087087 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EZCORP traded down $0.18, reaching $12.07, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,320. The company has a market cap of $672.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.51. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.59 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.33%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

