Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 104.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exponent were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Exponent to $23.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Exponent news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $48,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $666,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $2,570,141.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,801 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent opened at $50.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.67. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

