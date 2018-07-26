Expedia Group (EXPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Expedia Group traded down $1.76, reaching $125.80, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

