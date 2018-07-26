Exelon (EXC) Receives Sector Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector outperform rating on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exelon to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon traded up $0.15, reaching $42.03, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.19. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 119,093 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

