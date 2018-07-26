Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 34,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $705,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,983 shares in the company, valued at $947,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $519,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,460,438 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Exelixis opened at $21.05 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $212.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 43.39%. sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

