Evolus (EOLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of Evolus traded up $0.02, reaching $20.05, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,779. The company has a market capitalization of $461.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bosun Hau purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $208,474.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $18,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,840 shares of company stock worth $797,007.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

