Evoke Pharma (EVOK) and XBiotech (XBIT) Head to Head Review

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evoke Pharma and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evoke Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Evoke Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than XBiotech.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -303.87% -124.65% XBiotech N/A -41.51% -39.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and XBiotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma N/A N/A -$12.22 million ($0.83) -3.18 XBiotech N/A N/A -$33.15 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats XBiotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

