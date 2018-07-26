EVO Payments (EVOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.63

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 1211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVO Payments stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.