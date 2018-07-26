Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Given Buy Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $111.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

EEFT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,228. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $4,992,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,057,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $20,693,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $17,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

