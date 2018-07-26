Essendant Inc (ESND) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 164.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Essendant worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essendant by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 291,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essendant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essendant by 20.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 180,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Essendant by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 319,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essendant by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 173,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essendant stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $522.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.35. Essendant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

ESND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Essendant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Essendant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

