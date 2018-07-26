Equity Residential (EQR) & istar (STAR) Head-To-Head Review

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) and istar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, istar has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.6% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of istar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of istar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and istar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.47 billion 9.63 $603.45 million $3.13 20.64 istar $679.20 million 1.08 $175.68 million $2.31 4.67

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than istar. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equity Residential and istar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 11 5 0 2.31 istar 0 3 0 0 2.00

Equity Residential presently has a consensus price target of $65.87, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. istar has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.75%. Given istar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe istar is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and istar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 26.83% 6.41% 3.26% istar 24.05% 28.33% 5.78%

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. istar does not pay a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Equity Residential beats istar on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

