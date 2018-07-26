Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Suneja now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $6.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2019 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.

Shares of Biogen opened at $383.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. North American Management Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,992,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 10,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 17,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

