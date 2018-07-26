Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for People Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for People in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for People’s FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). People had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of C$32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.47 million.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on People from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

CVE:PEO opened at C$8.15 on Thursday. People has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$8.34.

In other People news, Director Scott Cameron Anderson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$42,380.00. Also, insider Laurie Marc Goldberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$1,600,000.00.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

