Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s FY2019 earnings at $15.95 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $96.13.

In other Penn Virginia news, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 283,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $17,500,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $47,815.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 2,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

