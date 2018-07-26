ePlus (PLUS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.50.

ePlus stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $330.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.50 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.91%. research analysts expect that ePlus will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $413,774.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,769.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,873 shares of company stock worth $4,677,588. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

