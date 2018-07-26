Epizyme (EPZM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPZM. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Epizyme from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme opened at $12.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $927.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.24. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,895,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.