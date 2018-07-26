EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. EOG Resources posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

Shares of EOG Resources traded up $0.48, hitting $128.86, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 194,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,576. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,324,865.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,936,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $229,048.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in EOG Resources by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

