Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 470.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,684,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,808,000 after purchasing an additional 315,800 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,152,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,430,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,503,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $160,711,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). Entergy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $39,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $631,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

