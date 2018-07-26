Entegris (ENTG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $35.32. 42,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,955. Entegris has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Entegris had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

