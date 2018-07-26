Entegra Financial (ENFC) Cut to “Market-Perform” at FIG Partners

FIG Partners downgraded shares of Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) to a market-perform rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegra Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $33.00 price target on shares of Entegra Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Entegra Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegra Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegra Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:ENFC opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.25. Entegra Financial has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 9.25%. sell-side analysts expect that Entegra Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 133,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

