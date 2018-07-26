EnSync Inc (ESNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,569,387 shares, a drop of 4.0% from the June 29th total of 2,677,692 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on ESNC. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of EnSync and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnSync from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

EnSync stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. EnSync has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.65.

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. EnSync had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%.

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the commercial and industrial building, utility, and off-grid markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs and controls the flow of electricity, as well as offers aggregation and monetization opportunities for providing utility grid services; DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity; and Agile Hybrid advanced energy storage system, an energy storage system to deliver power and energy for behind-the-meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings.

