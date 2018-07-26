EnPro Industries (NPO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnPro Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1996296767271 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPO shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries opened at $72.71 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.11). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $368.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

