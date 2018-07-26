Enova International (ENVA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Enova International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.58 EPS.

Enova International stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Enova International has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.68 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 4.78%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Enova International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $468,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $325,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,766 shares of company stock worth $2,573,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

