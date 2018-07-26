Energizer (ENR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Energizer’s robust surprise trend and solid guidance is boosting investor's confidence on the stock. Further, the company continues to gain from solid execution of its strategic priorities that include leading with innovation, operating with excellence and driving productivity. Moreover, the company’s acquisition strategy remains a key contributor for growth, the latest being the signing of agreement to acquire Reed-Union’s automotive appearance business, which includes the Nu Finish Car Polish and Nu Finish Scratch Doctor brands. However, the company has been grappling with waning margins since the last few quarters. We note that gross margin contracted 180 bps in second-quarter fiscal 2018. Also, soft guidance for the same, along with high debt-to-capital ratio add to the woes. The company had debt-to-capital ratio of 95.6% in the reported quarter.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Energizer to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of Energizer opened at $63.69 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Energizer has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 292.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares in the company, valued at $139,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,070,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,501,000 after purchasing an additional 412,293 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $181,490,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,485,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,229,000 after purchasing an additional 265,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

