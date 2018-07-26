Endor Protocol (EDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.77 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $30.46 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.03063200 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003749 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001137 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 295.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005544 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,247,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,344,681 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.