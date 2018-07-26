Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Encore Wire to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 4,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,803. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.