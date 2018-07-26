Employers (EIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $204.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.79 million.

Shares of EIG stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.98. Employers has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

In related news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $35,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $243,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock worth $398,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

