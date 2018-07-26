Empire Resorts (NYNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.15

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 14539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

