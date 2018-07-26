Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,422 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $49,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 653,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,235,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,405,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,593,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $70.20 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

