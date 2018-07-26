eMagin Co. (EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,232,324 shares, a drop of 1.1% from the June 29th total of 1,245,573 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.2 days.

Shares of eMagin opened at $1.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. eMagin has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.65.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 57.13% and a negative net margin of 69.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in eMagin by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,413,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in eMagin by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.