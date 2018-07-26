Elysium (ELS) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $77,477.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.01060760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004907 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005435 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 12,927,105 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.