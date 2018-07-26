Ellie Mae (ELLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ellie Mae updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.57 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.79-1.92 EPS.

Shares of ELLI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,552. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.59. Ellie Mae has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $116.90.

In related news, CFO Matthew Lavay sold 20,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,189,886.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,133.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,664.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,443 shares of company stock worth $5,193,610. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellie Mae by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellie Mae by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 102,652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ellie Mae by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,480,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ellie Mae by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after buying an additional 61,830 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

