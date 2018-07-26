Electronic Arts (EA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EA. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.22.

Shares of EA stock traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 119,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $178,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,942 shares of company stock worth $25,559,775. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

