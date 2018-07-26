Eight Capital Cuts Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a c$6.79 rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a c$6.86 rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.05.

Hudbay Minerals opened at C$7.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of C$488.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$515.34 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 63,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$471,276.00. Also, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$41,250.00. Insiders acquired a total of 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,111 over the last quarter.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

