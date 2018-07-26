Edmp Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. General Mills comprises about 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 585,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

General Mills opened at $43.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.