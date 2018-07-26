Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) & Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Financial Review

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.4% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus price target of $57.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1,670.06%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -12.09% -3.76% -2.18% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 2.84% 7.67% 3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $236.79 million 1.77 -$43.79 million ($0.42) -13.69 Pangaea Logistics Solutions $385.09 million 0.37 $7.81 million $0.38 8.53

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 21, 2018, the company operates a fleet of 55 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

