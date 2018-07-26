E. W. Scripps (SSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for E. W. Scripps’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. E. W. Scripps reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow E. W. Scripps.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1,024.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E. W. Scripps traded down $0.05, hitting $13.07, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 525,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,208. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

