Dynatronics (DYNT) vs. Medtronic (MDT) Head to Head Analysis

Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dynatronics and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 7 16 0 2.70

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $92.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -3.06% -10.31% -2.10% Medtronic 10.36% 12.84% 6.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Medtronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $35.76 million 0.66 -$1.86 million ($1.15) -2.52 Medtronic $29.95 billion 4.05 $3.10 billion $4.77 18.81

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dynatronics does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medtronic beats Dynatronics on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; and medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation product; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; hardware instruments and mesh fixation device; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, colorectal surgeons, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

