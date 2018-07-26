Dynatronics (DYNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

DYNT stock remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.61. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; and medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces.

