DURECT (DRRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DURECT alerts:

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,452. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DURECT has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.