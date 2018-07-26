Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Announces Earnings Results

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 75.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group updated its FY18 guidance to $2.68-2.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 1,638,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,373. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at $19,161,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 978,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,762,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.