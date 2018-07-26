Dundas Partners LLP Sells 18,304 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Dundas Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,672 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.8% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 14,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 224,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $882,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,994,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

