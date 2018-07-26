Duncan Painter Acquires 41,538 Shares of Ascential PLC (ASCL) Stock

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) insider Duncan Painter bought 41,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £177,782.64 ($235,317.86).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 423.40 ($5.60) on Thursday. Ascential PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 303.70 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 421 ($5.57).

Get Ascential alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Ascential to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 515 ($6.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.48) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 425 ($5.63) to GBX 460 ($6.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($6.02).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.