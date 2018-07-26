Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 775 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21,065.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 658,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 276,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after purchasing an additional 149,848 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,321.5% during the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 117,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 35,968.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 98,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $196.71 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.00 and a 52-week high of $199.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

