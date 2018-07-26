Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Tapestry by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 36,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

