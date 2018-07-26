DTE Energy (DTE) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

DTE Energy opened at $108.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,776,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,046,000 after buying an additional 740,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,604,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,560,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,603,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 413,636 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

